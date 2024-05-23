Skip to main content

    Request a Driver Records Business Account

    Companies need to check a person's driving record for hiring or insurance. They can now get and print these records instantly using our Online Services. 

    Apply for a business account
    Business account login

    Overview

    Businesses can quickly access driver histories online. They can then print them for employment or insurance purposes.

    Employers and insurance agents can request access by submitting the a form and a fee to PennDOT. This fee covers their application.

    Once approved, you'll get an account number and password. You can then view driver histories online for $14 each, paid by credit card.

    Employers of commercial drivers and school bus drivers

    If you employ commercial or school bus drivers, you can apply for unlimited electronic access to their records.

     

    You must submit a renewal application each year. 

     