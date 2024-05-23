Report Driver's License, Identification Card, or Vehicle Fraud

Overview
PennDOT is committed to mitigating the risk for fraud and identity theft.
Please see below for more details on how to report fraud:
Report driver's license or identification card fraud
If someone uses your personal information to buy a PennDOT driver's license or identification card, that is fraud. To report this, fill out the "Fraudulent Misuse of ID/Driver License Credentials" (RMO-1DL) or call PennDOT's Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300. You may also take the form to a driver license center.
Your form should:
- Explain why you believe there was fraud
- Mention if you had a driver's license or ID before
- Explain how someone might have obtained your info
- Attach color copies of your birth certificate and Social Security card
- Attach a color copy of your driver's license, ID, or a recent photo
- Include any other documents, like a police report
- Mail everything to:
PennDOT Risk Management Office
P.O. Box 69005
Harrisburg, PA 17106-9005
Report vehicle fraud
If you think someone has committed fraud on your vehicle such as odometer fraud, title fraud, misuse of dealer plates, or anything else, you can report this to PennDOT by filling out the "Fraudulent Misuse of Motor Vehicle Credentials" application (RMO-1VR), or by calling PennDOT's Customer Call Center at 717-412-5300.
Your form should:
- Be complete with as much detail about your vehicle as possible
- Provide copies of any other documents you have, such as a police report.
- Mail the form and other documents to:
PennDOT Risk Management Office
P.O. Box 69005
Harrisburg, PA 17106-9005
Report fraud at a PennDOT location
If you witness, suspect or know of fraudulent, improper, or suspicious activity at any PennDOT location, please email our tip line immediately. Here is some information you may want to include:
Immediate steps you should take if you are the victim of identity theft/consumer fraud
Below are the immediate steps you should take if you believe you are a victim of identity theft/consumer fraud.
- Contact the fraud department of any one of the three major credit bureaus listed below, to place a fraud alert on your credit file. The fraud alert requests creditors to contact you before opening any new accounts or making any changes to your existing accounts. As soon as the credit bureau confirms your fraud alert, the other two credit bureaus will be automatically notified to place a fraud alert and all three credit reports will be sent to you free of charge.
- Contact your bank or financial institution. Close the accounts that you know or believe have been tampered with or opened fraudulently. Use the ID theft affidavit when disputing new unauthorized accounts.
- Contact your local police or state police and file a police report. Request a copy of the report to submit to your creditors and others that may require proof of the crime.
- File your complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC maintains a database of identity theft cases for use by law enforcement agencies for investigations. Filing a complaint also identifies the hardships victims experience as a result of identity theft. For more information on recovering from identity theft and help with specific problems, contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-IDTHEFT (438-4338).
- You should alert one of the three major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on your record.
Equifax: 1-800-525-6285
Experian: 1-888-397-3742
TransUnion: 1-800-680-7289
When the fraud involves personal checks, contact the following agencies:
Scan Check Verification: 1-800-262-7771
Chex System: 1-800-428-9623
TeleCheck Customer Service: 1-800-366-2425
Consumer Protection - PA Residents Only
Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General
Strawberry Square
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Phone: (717) 787-339
Toll-free: 1-800-441-2555
Fax: (717) 772-3560
U.S. Department of Justice
615 Chestnut Street
Suite 1250
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Phone: (215) 861-8200
Other types of fraud
Here are a few examples of some other types of fraud you can report. Note: some of these cases will need to be reported to agencies other than PennDOT. Contact information is shown below.
If your social security was been stolen, get in touch with the SSA Fraud Hotline. You can contact them by mail, phone, or fax:
SSA Fraud Hotline
P.O. Box 17785
Baltimore, MD 21235
Phone: 1-800-269-0271
Fax: 410-597-0118
Their hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. If you have trouble hearing, call 1-866-501-2102.
If you have been a victim of mail fraud, contact your local U.S. Post Office Inspector.
U.S. Postal Inspector (Philadelphia Area)
P.O. Box 3001
Bala Cynwyd, PA
19004-3601
1-877-876-2455
U.S. Postal Inspector (Harrisburg Area)
P.O. Box 3001
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004-3601
1-877-876-2455
U.S. Postal Inspector (Pittsburgh Area)
5315 Campbells Run Road, Ste. 300
Pittsburgh, PA 15277-9000
1-877-876-2455
If you're a victim of credit card or financial fraud, reach out to the Secret Service. They handle cases involving the misuse of personal information for financial crimes.
U.S. Secret Service (Philadelphia Area)
600 Arch Street
Room 7236
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 861-3300
U.S. Secret Service (Pittsburgh Area)
2 Chatham Center
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 281-7825
U.S. Secret Service (Scranton Area)
235 N. Washington Avenue
Scranton, PA 18503
If your passport was lost or stolen you can report it to:
U.S. Department of State
National Passport Information Center
2201 C. Street NE
Washington, DC 20570
Telephone: (202) 955-0430