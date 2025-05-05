Report Driver's License, Identification Card, or Vehicle Fraud

If you think someone has committed fraud on your vehicle such as odometer fraud, title fraud, misuse of dealer plates, or anything else, you can report this to PennDOT by filling out the "Fraudulent Misuse of Motor Vehicle Credentials" application (RMO-1VR), or by calling PennDOT's Fraud Tip Line at 717-705-9913.

Your form should:

Be complete with as much detail about your vehicle as possible

Provide copies of any other documents you have, such as a police report.

Mail the form and other documents to:

PennDOT Risk Management Office

P.O. Box 69005

Harrisburg, PA 17106-9005