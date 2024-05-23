Replace a Photo ID

Apply Online
If PennDOT has your photo and signature on file, you can apply for a duplicate photo ID card online. After you have completed your application, please allow 10 days for your duplicate to be processed and mailed.
If your picture is on file, you will receive a duplicate Photo ID card with your current picture. If no picture is on file, a camera card will be mailed to the address on file with PennDOT. If you receive a camera card; you must appear at a driver license or photo center to obtain a Photo ID card.
Apply in Person
You may go to a Driver License Center and apply for a duplicate Photo ID card by using the DL-54B (PDF) form.
Note for people 21 and under:
If you have turned 18 years of age or older: you may choose to receive a photo ID without the “Under 18 until” banner displayed by applying for a replacement photo ID online or through the mail-in or in-person process using the DL-54B (PDF) form. You will be required to pay the applicable duplicate ID card fee.
If you have turned 21 years of age or older: you may choose to receive a regular (horizontal) photo ID without the “Under 21 until” banner displayed by applying for a replacement photo ID online or through the mail-in or in-person process using the DL-54B (PDF) form. You will be required to pay the applicable duplicate ID card fee.