Replace a Photo ID

If your picture is on file, you will receive a duplicate Photo ID card with your current picture. If no picture is on file, a camera card will be mailed to the address on file with PennDOT. If you receive a camera card; you must appear at a driver license or photo center to obtain a Photo ID card.

After you have completed your application, please allow 10 days for your duplicate to be processed and mailed.

Apply in Person



You may go to a Driver License Center and apply for a duplicate Photo ID card by using the DL-54B (PDF) form.