    Replace a Photo ID

    A duplicate photo ID is issued when the first is lost, stolen, damaged, or not received. If your photo and signature are on file with PennDOT, you can apply for a duplicate online.

    Apply Online

    If PennDOT has your photo and signature on file, you can apply for a duplicate photo ID card online. After you have completed your application, please allow 10 days for your duplicate to be processed and mailed.

    Apply by Mail

    Complete Form DL-54B.

    Make a check or money order payable to PennDOT for the appropriate fee.

    Mail application and check or money order to:

    PennDOT
    P.O. Box 68272
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8272

    If your picture is on file, you will receive a duplicate Photo ID card with your current picture. If no picture is on file, a camera card will be mailed to the address on file with PennDOT. If you receive a camera card; you must appear at a driver license or photo center to obtain a Photo ID card.

    After you have completed your application, please allow 10 days for your duplicate to be processed and mailed.

    Apply in Person

    You may go to a Driver License Center and apply for a duplicate Photo ID card by using the DL-54B (PDF) form.

    Note for people 21 and under:

    If you have turned 18 years of age or older: you may choose to receive a photo ID without the “Under 18 until” banner displayed by applying for a replacement​ photo ID online​ or through the mail-in or in-person process using the DL-54B​ (PDF) form. You will be required to pay the applicable duplicate ID card fee​.​​

    If you have turned 21 years of age or older: you may choose to receive a regular (horizontal) photo ID without the “Under 21 until” banner displayed by applying for a replacement​ photo ID online​ or through the mail-in or in-person process using the DL-54B​ (PDF) form. You will be required to pay the applicable duplicate ID card fee​.​