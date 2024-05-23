Replace a Driver's License (non-commercial)

Online process
If PennDOT has your photo and signature on file, you can apply online.
If your picture is saved, you'll get a new Non-Commercial Driver’s License with your current image. Otherwise, PennDOT will mail a camera card to your address on file. To get your license photo, visit a photo center with this card.
PennDOT uses advanced facial recognition technology during photo sessions for license or ID card renewals.
In-person process
You may go to an Online Messenger Service or Driver License Center and apply for a duplicate Non-Commercial Driver’s license by using the DL-80 form. You will receive an interim license that is valid for 15 days while PennDOT processes the duplicate request.
Note: Messenger service fees may apply for these services.
Please note:
If you have not reconciled an outstanding sanction(s) in another state(s), PennDOT is unable to issue you any driver’s license product. For more information, please see the National Driver Register Fact Sheet (PDF).
If you have turned 18 years of age or older: you may choose to receive a driver’s license without “Jr” displayed by applying for a replacement driver’s license online or through the mail-in or in-person process using the DL-80 (PDF) form. You will be required to pay the applicable duplicate license fee.
If you have turned 21 years of age or older: you may choose to receive a regular (horizontal) driver’s license without the “Under 21 until” banner displayed by applying for a replacement driver’s license online or through the mail-in or in-person process using the DL-80 (PDF) form. You will be required to pay the applicable duplicate license fee.