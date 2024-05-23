Replace a Commercial Driver's License

Note: If your picture is on file, you will receive a duplicate Commercial Driver’s License with your current picture. If no picture is on file, a camera card will be mailed to the address on file with PennDOT. If you receive a camera card, you must appear at a photo center to obtain a duplicate Commercial Driver’s License. PennDOT uses state-of-the-art facial recognition technology when an individual has their photo taken for their driver's license/identification card renewal.
In-person process
You may go to a Driver License Center and apply for a duplicate license by using the DL-80CD (PDF) form.
Please note:
If you have not reconciled an outstanding sanction(s) in another state(s), PennDOT is unable to issue you any driver’s license product. For more information, please see the National Driver Register Fact Sheet (PDF).