Renew a Probationary License

Overview
A Probationary License (PL) lets you drive a regular car from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you need to drive longer, you can ask, but you cannot use a PL for big trucks, motorcycles, or mopeds.
To get a PL, you need to wait a bit after your license was taken away, and you must have a good driving record during that time. How long you wait depends on how bad your driving was. You also have to pay any money you owe. You can ask for a letter to know what to do before you apply for the license again.
Additional resources:
Steps for renewing a probationary license
- Fill out form DL-143PL for Probationary License Renewal.
- Follow the instructions on the form. Send it with the fee to the address on the form.
- PennDOT will check if you qualify.
- If you don't, you'll get a letter saying so. If you do, you'll get a camera card. Take it to the nearest Photo License Center to get your new license.