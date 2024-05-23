Note: You can renew a photo ID online or by going to a local On-Line Messenger Service to have it processed. You can also go to a PennDOT driver license or photo license center.
Steps to renew your photo ID at a PennDOT Driver License or Photo Center
If you have not received the computer generated renewal application and it will expire in six months or less, you can obtain Form DL-54B.
You must complete the application and mail it in to the address listed on the form with a check or money order payable to PennDOT for the appropriate fee.
A camera card will be mailed, and you should receive it within seven to ten working days after form is processed.
Once you get your camera card, take it and your ID to any Photo Center for a new digital driver's license. You might need to confirm the last four digits of your social security number.
PennDOT uses advanced facial recognition technology for license ahd ID renewals.
Photo service demand peaks on the first and last two days of each month. Wait times are shorter on other days.
Take your camera card and appropriate ID to a Photo Center for your new digital ID.