Renew a Driver's License

Are You In Need of REAL ID?
Beginning May 7, 2025, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification (such as a valid passport or military ID) to board a domestic commercial flight or enter a federal building or military installation that requires ID.
If you're looking obtain a REAL ID, please click here for general REAL ID information.
To find a nearby location to verify and enroll in REAL ID, please click here.
In-person and by mail application process
Return completed application with a check or money order made payable to PennDOT in the amount indicated on the form. Checks, money orders and/or credit/debit cards are accepted, but cash cannot be accepted. You can make checks or money orders payable to PennDOT for the appropriate fee.
A camera card will be mailed, and you should receive it within seven to ten working days after form is processed.
After getting your camera card, go to any Photo Center with your ID. There, you can get your new driver's license. You might have to confirm the last four digits of your social security number.
Notes:
- If you have not reconciled an outstanding sanction(s) in another state(s), PennDOT is unable to issue you any driver's license product. For more information, please see the National Driver Register Fact Sheet.
- Demand for photo services peaks at the start and end of each month. So, wait times are shorter on other days.
- PennDOT uses advanced facial recognition for photo ID renewals.
Acceptable forms of ID:
- Pennsylvania Driver's License or Photo ID Card
- Documents: Passport, Citizenship or Naturalization or Weapons Permit
- Photographic ID: Military, Bank, Employee, School or Out-of-State License; or
- Non-Photo: We may be able to serve you when providing a Voter's Registration, Medicare Card, PA Learner's Permit or Temporary Driver's License or Vehicle Registration.