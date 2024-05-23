Register a Vehicle in Pennsylvania as Military Personnel Assigned Out of State or Deployed Overseas

Overview
If you are an activty duty servicee person, you can maintain your Pennsylvania registration on your vehicle. Or you can swith your title and registration to the jurisdiction where you are stationed.
You can renew your vehicle registration online. Pennsylvania no longer requires vehicle registration stickers. You can register your vehicle for one or two years. You must maintain insurance on all registered vehicles.
If Your Vehicle is Registered In Pennsylvania:
You must keep your vehicle registered. You can renew your registration for one or two years.
If you renew your registration online, you must print your permanent card. PennDOT no longer mails these cards.
Pennsylvania no longer has vehicle registration stickers. Now, you must keep their registration current and show the card to police when asked. You also need it for safety inspections.
You may renew or change your address online. But, you must have a Pennsylvania address. If you want to use an out-of-state or out-of-country address, you need to fill out Form MV-8 (PDF). It is called “Self-Certification for Proof of Residency.”
You must have the vehicle inspected within ten days of returning to Pennsylvania. You can have another person take the car in for inspection. They will have bring the registration card and proof of insurance.
If your vehicle is titled and registered in the place of military assignment, you must provide the following when you return to Pennsylvania to title and register the vehicle:
You need a valid title for each vehicle you want to register in Pennsylvania. The title must be issued in your name by your previous state.
You need proof of Pennsylvania insurance for all vehicles you're registering. This includes a valid insurance card, a policy declaration page, a binder copy, or an application to the Assigned Risk Plan. Also, the documents must show the start and end dates.
A completed Form MV-1, “Application for Certificate of Title.”
NOTE: Form MV-1 is not available online. This form must be completed by an authorized agent of the department. Most notaries, dealers, and messenger services are authorized agents.
They can complete an application for title and give you a temporary registration. Some authorized agents are online with the department and are able to issue you a registration card on the spot.
Search for an On-Line Messenger in your area. They handle new resident title and transfer online. Visit the Locations Information Center.
A tracing of the vehicle ID number (VIN) or a VIN verification by an inspection mechanic or notary at a dealership or issuing agent.
Appropriate certificate of title, lien, registration fees and sales tax (if applicable).
If you are titling and registering a leased vehicle, the leasing company will also be required to complete Form MV-1L (PDF), “Application for Lessee Information.” A Power of Attorney may be required from the leasing company.