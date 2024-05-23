Notify PennDOT of Traffic Tickets/Violations as a Result of Identity Theft

You believe you are the victim of identity theft. You're getting notices of traffic violations in your name that you did not commit. You must contact the court where the violation occurred to ask for a hearing to fix this issue. Or, contact the police office that issued the citation.

The court must send PennDOT certified documentation. We will then review your driving record and update it if necessary. All documents should be sent by the court to the following address:

PennDOT Discrepancy Unit

P.O. Box 68615

Harrisburg, PA 17106

PennDOT cannot determine guilt or innocence. It also can't remove a violation unless notified by the court.