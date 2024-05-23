Skip to main content

    Notify PennDOT of Traffic Tickets/Violations as a Result of Identity Theft

    If you think you're a victim of identity theft because you received traffic violation notices you didn't commit, you must work with the courts to clear your name. Then, the court will send documentation to PennDOT.

    Overview

    You believe you are the victim of identity theft. You're getting notices of traffic violations in your name that you did not commit. You must contact the court where the violation occurred to ask for a hearing to fix this issue. Or, contact the police office that issued the citation.

    The court must send PennDOT certified documentation. We will then review your driving record and update it if necessary. All documents should be sent by the court to the following address:

    PennDOT Discrepancy Unit
    P.O. Box 68615
    Harrisburg, PA 17106

    PennDOT cannot determine guilt or innocence. It also can't remove a violation unless notified by the court.