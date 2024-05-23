Move from a Junior to a Senior License

Body
To upgrade from a Junior Driver's License to a regular, non-commercial driver's license, you must:
- Held the Junior Driver's License for a year.
- Have not been convicted of any violation of the Vehicle Code,
- Have not been in an accident for which you are partially or fully responsible.
- Have successfully completed classroom and behind-the-wheel training courses approved by the Department of Education.
Process
- Complete Form DL-59.
- Mail application to: PennDOT, P.O. Box 68272, Harrisburg, PA 17106-8272.
- If application is approved, you will receive an update card to carry with your Junior Driver's License.
NOTE: Your Junior Driver's License will automatically update to a Regular Driver's License on your 18th birthday. If you would like a driver’s license that no longer has the “JR,” you can apply for a duplicate after you turn 18.