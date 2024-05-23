Move from a Junior to a Senior License

Complete Form DL-59. Mail application to: PennDOT, P.O. Box 68272, Harrisburg, PA 17106-8272. If application is approved, you will receive an update card to carry with your Junior Driver's License.

NOTE: Your Junior Driver's License will automatically update to a Regular Driver's License on your 18th birthday. If you would like a driver’s license that no longer has the “JR,” you can apply for a duplicate after you turn 18.