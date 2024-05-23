Get a Photo ID

To get your Photo ID
You can send the form by mail or visit a local Driver License Center. Bring the following:
- A completed application.
- Proof of identification.
- Your Social Security Card. If you don't have one, click here.
- If you're 18 or older, bring two proofs of address.
- Payment options include a debit or credit card, or a check or money order payable to PennDOT.
When we review your application and documents, a Driver License Center staff member will direct you to the Photo Center. There, they will take your photo for your Photo ID card.
After taking your photo, you will receive your Photo ID card. PennDOT uses advanced facial recognition technology for this process.
If you already have a valid PA driver's license
To get an ID card, fill out Form DL-54A. Then, mail it with your proof of identification to PennDOT. Alternatively, visit your local Driver License Center with your driver's license or another accepted ID proof.