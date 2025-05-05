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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Get a Photo ID

    A Pennsylvania photo identification card is issued to any Pennsylvania resident who is at least 10 years of age. A photo ID is not a driver's license.

    Locate your local Driver License Center
    Learn more about free IDs for individuals experiencing homelessness

    Get a Photo ID

    1. 1

      Complete the application

      You can send the form by mail or visit a local Driver License Center. Bring the following:

       

      1. A completed application.
      2. Proof of identification.
      3. Your Social Security Card. If you don't have one, click here.
      4. If you're 18 or older, bring two proofs of address.
      5. Payment options include a debit or credit card, or a check or money order payable to PennDOT. 
    2. 2

      Go to a Photo License Center

      When we review your application and documents, a Photo License Center staff member will direct you to the Photo Center. There, they will take your photo for your Photo ID card.

    3. 3

      Take your photo and get your photo ID

      After taking your photo, you will receive your Photo ID card. PennDOT uses advanced facial recognition technology for this process.

    If you already have a valid PA driver's license

    To get an ID card, fill out Form DL-54A. Then, mail it with your proof of identification to PennDOT. Alternatively, visit your local Driver License Center with your driver's license or another accepted ID proof.