Get a Motorcycle License (Under 18 Years Old)

Overview
A learner's permit lets you ride from sunrise to sunset, with a Class M license holder. You can't carry passengers unless they're instructors. It's valid for a year and costs $12.
If you're under 18, you need the permit for 6 months and 65 hours of practice before your skills test. Also, you must complete the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program Basic Rider Course, which counts as 15 hours of practice.
You can apply for a permit up to three times in five years, with a limit of four permits. Each time, you must pass the motorcycle knowledge test.
Use the PennDOT locator to find testing centers.
-
1
Apply for a learner's permit and read the motorycle operator's manual
Obtain an Application for a Motorcycle Learner's Permit (DL-5) (PDF) and the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Operator's Manual (PDF).
-
2
Take a vision screening test and motorcycle knowledge test
You will be given a vision screening test and are required to pass the motorcycle knowledge test. Upon successful completion, you will be given the learner's permit. A parent/guardian must be present at the Driver’s License Center.
-
3
Take a skills test or enroll in the Motorcycle Safety Program
After getting your learner's permit, you have two options. First, you can schedule a skills test at a local Driver License Center. Second, you can enroll in the Motorcycle Safety Program. If you choose the program, you'll take a skills test at the end. A certified Rider Coach will evaluate you. Passing this test means you won't need to visit a Driver's License Center for another skills test. Some centers offer Motorcycle Skills Testing for bikes with more than two wheels. Before booking, check the list of these centers. This ensures they can test your bike. Find a center near you.
-
Under Step 1: Choose “Yes” under Option C for “Search the entire state?”
-
Under Step 2: Select “3-Wheeled Motorcycle Skills Test”
-
Under Step 3: Click on “Search”
-