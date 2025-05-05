Get a Motorcycle License (Under 18 Years Old)

Overview
A learner's permit lets you ride from sunrise to sunset, with a Class M license holder. You can't carry passengers unless they're instructors. It's valid for a year and costs $12.
If you're under 18, you need the permit for 6 months and 65 hours of practice before your skills test. Also, you must complete the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program Basic Rider Course, which counts as 15 hours of practice.
You can apply for a permit up to three times in five years, with a limit of four permits. Each time, you must pass the motorcycle knowledge test.
Use the PennDOT locator to find testing centers.
-
1
Apply for a learner's permit and read the motorcycle operator's manual
Obtain an Application for a Motorcycle Learner's Permit (DL-5) (PDF) and the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Operator's Manual (PDF).
-
2
Take a vision screening test and motorcycle knowledge test
You will be given a vision screening test and are required to pass the motorcycle knowledge test. Upon successful completion, you will be given the learner's permit. A parent/guardian must be present at the Driver’s License Center.
-
3
Successfully complete a Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Basic Rider Course
Before you can be licensed, you must complete a Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program Basic Rider Course. This course will count for 15 of your 65 hours of riding experience.
Find a Basic Rider Course training provider near you.
-
4
Become licensed by taking a Motorcycle Safety Program course or by taking a skills test at a Driver License Center
Once you have your learner's permit, successfully completed a Basic Rider Course, and fulfilled the required 65 practice hours, you can take the Motorcycle Skills Test to get your license. You have two options:
Option 1: Become licensed through a PA Motorcycle Safety Program Course
After completing the Basic Rider Course, you can become licensed after successfully completing another PAMSP Course, either by retaking the Basic Rider Course or taking the Intermediate Rider Course.
Please note: if you participate in a Basic Rider Course, a free program motorcycle will be provide to you to complete all necessary training requirements. However you must provide your own safety gear. If you participate in an Intermediate Rider Course, you must provide your own safety gear and motorcycle with valid inspection, valid registration, and valid insurance.
Option 2: Become licensed by taking a Skills Test at a Driver License Center
After completing the Basic Rider Course, you can schedule a motorcycle skills test at a Driver License Center, and after successfully completing the skills test, you will become licensed.
Please note: you must provide your own safety gear and a motorcycle with valid registration, valid insurance, and valid inspection.
-
Under Step 1: Choose “Yes” under Option C for “Search the entire state?”
-
Under Step 2: Select "Motorcycle Skills Test" or “3-Wheeled Motorcycle Skills Test”
-
Under Step 3: Click on “Search”
Once you have found a Driver License Center that offers the Motorcycle Skills Testing you need, you can schedule your skills test online.