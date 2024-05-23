Get a Duplicate Learner's Permit

How to apply
Mail your application, check, or money order to:
PennDOT
P.O. Box 68272
Harrisburg, PA
17106-8272
Or you can visit a Driver License Center in person to Add/Extend/Replace the Non-Commercial Learner's Permit. The Learner's Permit will be given to you immediately. Some centers only accept checks or money orders, not cash or credit cards. If a check bounces, PennDOT charges $60 or more. We are working to add credit card payment to all centers within a year.
If you process this transaction through the mail, a Learner's Permit will be received within seven to ten work days after processing.
Note:
All PennDOT Driver License Centers and the Riverfront Office Center Customer Counter accept debit and credit cards. All of PennDOT's Driver License Centers accept debit or credit cards, checks or money orders as forms of payment, but no cash. The Riverfront Office Center Customer Counter currently accepts debit or credit cards, checks, money orders, or cash. PennDOT will charge a fee of $62 or more for each check returned as uncollectible.