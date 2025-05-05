Get a Class M (Motorcycle) License

A learner's permit lets you ride from sunrise to sunset, with a Class M license holder. You can't carry passengers unless they're instructors. It's valid for a year and costs $12.

If you're under 18, you need the permit for 6 months and 65 hours of practice before your skills test. Also, you must complete the Pennsylvania Motorcycle Safety Program Basic Rider Course, which counts as 15 hours of practice.

You can apply for a permit up to three times in five years, with a limit of four permits. Each time, you must pass the motorcycle knowledge test.