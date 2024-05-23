Overview
To get a bioptic telescopic lens driver's permit, you'll need a vision exam, complete an application, training, pass a knowledge test, and meet driving requirements.
How to a bioptics telescopic lens driver's permit
If you need a bioptic telescopic lens driver's permit, follow these steps:
- Get a vision examination and a bioptic telescope lens system.
- Complete the DL-180 application for a non-commercial learner’s permit.
- Document a minimum of 10 hours of training with a Low Vision Rehabilitation Specialist using the bioptic telescope lens. This needs to be documented with the "Front Seat Passenger-in-Car Instructions for Bioptics Log Sheet" (PDF).
- Show proof of identification, residency, and a Letter of Enrollment with a PennDOT approved Low Vision Rehabilitation Specialist.
- Take PennDOT’s Knowledge Test and obtain a Bioptic Telescope Lens Permit upon passing.
- Complete a minimum of 20 hours of behind-the-wheel driving and 45 hours of observed driving with a licensed driver. This has to include 5 hours of driving under adverse weather conditions. Document this on the "Driving Log for Bioptic Driving Permit Holder" PDF form.
- After completing the required 65 hours of training, schedule a Driver’s Skills Test with PennDOT(717) by calling 717-412-5300. You will need to submit the Bioptic Driving Reassessment Form (PDF) before taking the test.
- Remember, the permittee must wear the Bioptic Telescope Lens while driving and follow specific driving restrictions.
Bioptic Telescope Lens Driver Restrictions
Bioptic drivers are subject to the following minimum restrictions:
- They can only drive on on roads that are not freeways.
- They can only drive vehicles that weigh no more than 10,000 pounds. It excludes riding a motorcycle.
- They may be limited to driving within a certain radius around their home.
- If a person's vision is worse than 20/50 with Bioptic Telescope Lenses while driving, they may only drive during the day.
- If someone's vision is better than 20/40 with Bioptic Telescope Lenses, they can apply for nighttime driving after a year. However, they must meet these conditions:
- No violations or reported accidents in that year.
- A PennDOT-approved specialist must reevaluate them and recommend nighttime driving