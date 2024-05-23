Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Get a Bioptic Telescopic Lens Driver's Permit

    To get a bioptic telescopic lens driver's permit, you'll need a vision exam. You also need to complete an application, training, and pass a knowledge test. You must also meet driving requirements.

    Overview

    To get a bioptic telescopic lens driver's permit, you'll need a vision exam, complete an application, training, pass a knowledge test, and meet driving requirements. 

    How to a bioptics telescopic lens driver's permit

    If you need a bioptic telescopic lens driver's permit, follow these steps:

    1. Get a vision examination and a bioptic telescope lens system.
    2. Complete the DL-180 application for a non-commercial learner’s permit.
    3. Document a minimum of 10 hours of training with a Low Vision Rehabilitation Specialist using the bioptic telescope lens. This needs to be documented with the "Front Seat Passenger-in-Car Instructions for Bioptics Log Sheet" (PDF). 
    4. Show proof of identification, residency, and a Letter of Enrollment with a PennDOT approved Low Vision Rehabilitation Specialist.
    5. Take PennDOT’s Knowledge Test and obtain a Bioptic Telescope Lens Permit upon passing.
    6. Visit the fees page for information on the fee.
    7. Complete a minimum of 20 hours of behind-the-wheel driving and 45 hours of observed driving with a licensed driver. This has to include 5 hours of driving under adverse weather conditions. Document this on the "Driving Log for Bioptic Driving Permit Holder" PDF form. 
    8. After completing the required 65 hours of training, schedule a Driver’s Skills Test with PennDOT(717) by calling 717-412-5300. You will need to submit the Bioptic Driving Reassessment Form (PDF) before taking the test. 
    9.  Remember, the permittee must wear the Bioptic Telescope Lens while driving and follow specific driving restrictions. 

    Bioptic Telescope Lens Driver Restrictions

    Bioptic drivers are subject to the following minimum restrictions: 

    • They can only drive on on roads that are not freeways.
    • They can only drive vehicles that weigh no more than 10,000 pounds. It excludes riding a motorcycle. 
    • They may be limited to driving within a certain radius around their home.
    • If a person's vision is worse than 20/50 with Bioptic Telescope Lenses while driving, they may only drive during the day.
    • If someone's vision is better than 20/40 with Bioptic Telescope Lenses, they can apply for nighttime driving after a year. However, they must meet these conditions:
      • No violations or reported accidents in that year.
      • A PennDOT-approved specialist must reevaluate them and recommend nighttime driving