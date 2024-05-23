​​Become a Third-Party CDL Tester/Examiner

The Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing a Request for Applications (RFA) to solicit interested applicants in providing "Third Party Commercial Driver’s License Skills Testing Services". This is an open enrollment RFA. The objective of this project is to obtain additional qualified testers for the third party Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) testing program and to expand geographic coverage within the Commonwealth.

For more information, please contact the Department of General Services or view the Third Party Tester Fact Sheet (PDF).