Become a School Bus Driver

You must be at least 18 years of age or older.

You must obtain a School Bus Driver's Physical Examination Form (DL-704) from your prospective employer.

Upon passing the physical examination, you will need to submit Form DL-704, Form DL-31CD, "Application for Commercial Learner's Permit," and the appropriate fee to PennDOT.

You will be required to pass a vision screening and Knowledge Tests, including (but not limited to) the Commercial General Knowledge Test, Passenger Endorsement, School Bus Endorsement, and Air Brakes, if applicable.

You will be required to complete a minimum of 20 hours of school bus specific instruction, which includes at least 14 hours of classroom training and at least 6 hours of in-bus training.

You will be required to pass a Road Test consisting of a pre-trip inspection, performance of basic maneuvers and an on-road driving test. You will also be required to execute a simulated student discharge and a simulated or actual railroad crossing.

Please note that Pennsylvania law requires you to pass both a criminal history check conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police and a child abuse history check conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

Maintaining School Bus Endorsement



In order to maintain a school bus endorsement, every four years, a school bus driver must:



Complete a minimum of 10 hours of refresher training, which includes at least 7 hours of classroom training and at least 3 hours of in-bus training. Pass the School Bus Knowledge Test. Pass a Road Test in a school bus.



For additional information relating to the school bus licensing process, please read the School Bus Driver Licensing Process Fact Sheet (PDF).

