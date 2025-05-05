Become a School Bus Driver
- You must be at least 18 years of age or older.
- You must obtain a School Bus Driver's Physical Examination Form (DL-704) from your prospective employer.
- Upon passing the physical examination, you will need to submit Form DL-704, Form DL-31CD, "Application for Commercial Learner's Permit," and the appropriate fee to PennDOT.
- You will be required to pass a vision screening and Knowledge Tests, including (but not limited to) the Commercial General Knowledge Test, Passenger Endorsement, School Bus Endorsement, and Air Brakes, if applicable.
- You will be required to complete a minimum of 20 hours of school bus specific instruction, which includes at least 14 hours of classroom training and at least 6 hours of in-bus training.
- You will be required to pass a Road Test consisting of a pre-trip inspection, performance of basic maneuvers and an on-road driving test. You will also be required to execute a simulated student discharge and a simulated or actual railroad crossing.
Please note that Pennsylvania law requires you to pass both a criminal history check conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police and a child abuse history check conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Maintaining School Bus Endorsement
In order to maintain a school bus endorsement, every four years, a school bus driver must:
- Complete a minimum of 10 hours of refresher training, which includes at least 7 hours of classroom training and at least 3 hours of in-bus training.
- Pass the School Bus Knowledge Test.
- Pass a Road Test in a school bus.
For additional information relating to the school bus licensing process, please read the School Bus Driver Licensing Process Fact Sheet (PDF).
Forms
- DL-31CD (PDF)
Resources
- Bus Registration Fact Sheet (PDF)
- Commercial Drivers Manual (PDF)
- PA Vehicle Code (Title 75)
- School Bus Driver Licensing Process Fact Sheet (PDF)
- School Bus Driver Medical Standards
- School Bus Driver Operator's Manual (PDF)
- School Bus and School Vehicle Equipment and Inspection Standards
- School Bus Stopping Law Fact Sheet (PDF)
- School Transportation FAQs