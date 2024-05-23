Skip to main content

    Apply to PennDOT's Online Registration Program (OLRP) to Provide Motor Vehicle Titling & Registration Services

    PennDOT's Online Registration Program (OLRP) lets businesses handle online vehicle title and registration. They charge state fees plus a service fee. Businesses can issue products instantly. 

    Download the Online Registration Program (OLRP) Location Guide

    Overview

    Types of services provided through OLRP include:

    • Title and Registration
    • Reconstructed Title and Registration
    • Return Transactions - DEALERS ONLY
    • Change Owner or Change/Delete/Add Lessee
    • Lien Holder Maintenance
    • Transfer Registration
    • Reissue Materials
    • Vehicle Information Sales
    • Vehicle Renewal
    • Electronic Tracking System for In-Transit Tags

    Note: Agents working for PennDOT can charge extra for their services. This fee, set by the market, is on top of PennDOT's own charges for temporary or permanent plates, cards, or other items. Each agent sets their own fee, which varies. To compare, contact agents in your area for their fees.

    How to apply

    Agents or dealers are eligible to apply if they are licensed and bonded with PennDOT, have attended Agent Services Training, and have no sanctions.

    You will need to contract with a PennDOT approved integrator. They need the contract to access the OLRP connection with PennDOT.

    PennDOT approved integrators

    Contact Name: John Alviggi, Director of Sales & Operations

    Phone: (267) 419-3261

    Email Address: jalviggi@cvrconnect.com

    Web Address: www.cvrconnect.com

    Contact Name: Suzanne Seidel, Regional Sales Manager

    Phone: (717) 380-3630

    Email Address: suzanne.seidel@coxautoinc.com

    Fax number: (860) 326-2711

    Web address: www.dealertrack.com

    Contact Name: Shane Hartle, Regional Sales Manager

    Email: shane.hartle@titletec.com

    Phone: (570) 506-9885

    Web address: www.autopoint.com/titletec-about

    Contact Name: Michael A. Heim, VP and General Manager PA Operations

    Email Address: mheim@vitu.com

    Phone: (717) 724‐0744 ext 6101

    Web address: www.vitu.comOpens In A New Window

     

     