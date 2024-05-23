Apply to Become an Online Messenger (OLM) for Driver Licensing and Vehicle Registration Services

Overview
Online Messengers (OLMs) are private companies. They offer driver licensing and vehicle registration services online through PennDOT. OLMs charge a state fee plus a service fee.
How to apply
To qualify for the Online Messenger Program, you must be a bonded agent and messenger for three months. You must have an audit score of 98% or above.
You have to submit a proposal to become on Online Messenger. Here are some guides to help you create a proposal:
Online Messenger Proposal Development Guide (PDF)
Online Messenger Service Center Program Requirements (PDF)
You will need to work with an approved Network Manager to access PennDOT's systems.
Approved Network Managers
You are required to work with one of our two approved Network Managers to access PennDOT's systems. Here is there contact information.
Contact Name: John Alviggi, Director of Operations, CVR/Renuit Now
Phone: (267) 419-3261
Email Address: jalviggi@cvrconnect.com
Web address: www.cvrconnect.com
Contact Name: Michael A. Heim, VP and General Manager PA Operations
Phone: (717) 724-0744, EXT 6101
Email address: mheim@vitu.com
Web address: www.titlengo.com