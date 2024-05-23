Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for Special Organization Registration Plates

    You can get special organization registration plates for passenger cars and trucks with a gross weight of 14,000 pounds or less. You can also get them for trailers, motorcycles (if the organization has an approved design), and motorhomes.

    Overview

    We make special organization plates in blue, white, and yellow. Each plate features the group's emblem on the left. Then, two letters are next to five numbers. The group's name is at the bottom. "Pennsylvania" is at the top.

    Please contact your organization to request a Special Organization Registration Plate Application.

    To see our special organization plates, please choose the "special organization" filter below.