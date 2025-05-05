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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Apply for Special Organization Registration Plates

    You can get special organization registration plates for passenger cars and trucks with a gross weight of 14,000 pounds or less. You can also get them for trailers, motorcycles (if the organization has an approved design), and motorhomes.

    Overview

    We make special organization plates showcasing Pennsylvania as the birthplace of America and featuring the Liberty Bell. Each plate features the group's emblem on the left. Then, two letters are next to five numbers. The group's name is at the bottom. "Pennsylvania" is at the top.

    Please contact your organization to request a Special Organization Registration Plate Application.

    To see our special organization plates, please choose the "special organization" filter below.

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