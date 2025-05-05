Apply for Special Organization Registration Plates

Overview
We make special organization plates showcasing Pennsylvania as the birthplace of America and featuring the Liberty Bell. Each plate features the group's emblem on the left. Then, two letters are next to five numbers. The group's name is at the bottom. "Pennsylvania" is at the top.
Please contact your organization to request a Special Organization Registration Plate Application.
To see our special organization plates, please choose the "special organization" filter below.
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