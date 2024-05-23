Skip to main content

    Apply for Seasonal Vehicle Registration

    Seasonal vehicle registration is available if you only wish to operate your vehicle for a portion of the year.

    Overview

     Seasonal Registration offers you flexibility by providing for seasonal operation of a motor vehicle in Pennsylvania. You can drop vehicle insurance for part of each year without having to return the registration plate to PennDOT. 

    Please check our Seasonal Registration Requirements Fact Sheet for requirements and details.

    Step 1:

    Complete the "Application for Seasonal Vehicle Registration" form.

    Step 2:

    Send completed form and appropriate fees (as check or money order made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania") to the following address:

    Bureau of Motor Vehicles
    1101 South Front Street
    Harrisburg, PA 17104-2516