Apply for a Retired Status Vehicle Registration

Overview
Retired Status Vehicle Registration is a discounted vehicle registration processing fee that is available for retired people who meet the requirements.
Customers who qualify for Retired Status Registration pay a Retired Person’s processing fee instead of the full registration renewal fee. To find out if you qualify for retired status registration, please refer to our "Retired Status Fact Sheet." The appropriate Retired Person’s registration fee can be found on the “Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees” form.
Note: 100% of a veterans' benefit payment or payment to the unmarried surviving spouse, upon the death of a veteran, is entitled to receive should not be included as income for the reduced Retired Status fee.
Additional Resources:
Eligibility
To qualify for Retired Status Vehicle Registration, you need to:
- Be retired and receiving Social Security, SSI payments, retirement benefits, or other pensions and annuities.
- Your total income should be $19,200 or less, including income from business, rental, and unemployment.
- You must be the main driver of the vehicle you're registering, unless you're mentally or physically incapable.
- Your vehicle must weigh 9,000 lbs. or less.
Note: Only one vehicle per qualified applicant may be registered for the retired status fee.
To apply for and be qualified for your initial retired status registration, you must complete form MV-371 (PDF) and mail to PennDOT.
Once qualified for retired status for a vehicle registration, your future vehicle registration renewal may be completed through PennDOT's EGOV Online Services. Click here to renew your retired status vehicle registration online.