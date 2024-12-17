Skip to main content

    Pennsylvania has eliminated registration and title fees for a passenger vehicle or truck weighing 9,000 pounds or less owned by a military veteran who meets certain eligibility requirements.

    Download the application form

    Pennsylvania has eliminated registration and title fees for one passenger vehicle or truck weighing 9,000 pounds or less owned by a military veteran who meets the following requirements:

    • A veteran who lost a limb or eye or who became partially paralyzed while serving in the Armed Forces of the United States.
    • A person who, as a member or the Armed Forces of the United States, was captured by the enemy in any armed conflict for which the Department of Defense authorizes a campaign medal.
    • A person who has been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
    • A person who has been awarded the Purple Heart.

    Full details, including eligibility criteria and required documentation, are listed on the application form (MV-371DV). 

    Note: License plate fees still apply.