Pennsylvania has eliminated registration and title fees for one passenger vehicle or truck weighing 9,000 pounds or less owned by a military veteran who meets the following requirements:

A veteran who lost a limb or eye or who became partially paralyzed while serving in the Armed Forces of the United States.

A person who, as a member or the Armed Forces of the United States, was captured by the enemy in any armed conflict for which the Department of Defense authorizes a campaign medal.

A person who has been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

A person who has been awarded the Purple Heart.

Full details, including eligibility criteria and required documentation, are listed on the application form (MV-371DV).



Note: License plate fees still apply.