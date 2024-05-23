Apply for Farm Vehicle Title and Registration

1. If you have a new or out-of-state farm truck, you'll need to go to an authorized agent to fill out the "Application for Certificate of Title" (Form MV-1). Then, a Pennsylvania inspection mechanic or an authorized agent who is also an authorized dealer must verify the vehicle's weight and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). . You must also show proof of ownership, like an MCO, previous title, court order, or registration card.



2. If the farm truck you're buying was already titled in Pennsylvania, you need to go to an authorized agent to fill out the "Pennsylvania Vehicle Sales and Use Tax Return/Application for Registration" (Form MV-4ST). If your truck weighs over 55,000 lbs. and is registered, you must show proof to PennDOT that you've paid the Federal Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT).

Forms MV-1 and MV-4ST, are completed by authorized agents. These authorized agents will be able to complete an application for title and issue you a temporary registration. Some authorized agents are online with PennDOT and are able to issue you a registration plate on the spot. To search for an Online Agent in your area, visit PennDOT's Locations Information Center.