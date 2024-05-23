Apply for Farm Vehicle Title and Registration

Overview
All farm vehicles need to have a title. However, only some farm vehicles need to be registered. If your farm vehicle does not qualify to be registered as a farm vehicle and does not qualify for a registration exemption, it will need to be registered through PennDOT's general registration.
Additional resources:
Apply for a title for your farm vehicle
1. If you have a new or out-of-state farm truck, you'll need to go to an authorized agent to fill out the "Application for Certificate of Title" (Form MV-1). Then, a Pennsylvania inspection mechanic or an authorized agent who is also an authorized dealer must verify the vehicle's weight and Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). . You must also show proof of ownership, like an MCO, previous title, court order, or registration card.
2. If the farm truck you're buying was already titled in Pennsylvania, you need to go to an authorized agent to fill out the "Pennsylvania Vehicle Sales and Use Tax Return/Application for Registration" (Form MV-4ST). If your truck weighs over 55,000 lbs. and is registered, you must show proof to PennDOT that you've paid the Federal Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT).
Forms MV-1 and MV-4ST, are completed by authorized agents. These authorized agents will be able to complete an application for title and issue you a temporary registration. Some authorized agents are online with PennDOT and are able to issue you a registration plate on the spot. To search for an Online Agent in your area, visit PennDOT's Locations Information Center.
Register your farm vehicle
You may need to register your farm vehicle. Please see below for more details about the vehicles that do not need to be registered.
If you do need to register your farm vehicle, fill out an "Application for Farm Vehicle Registration Plate" (Form MV-77) and provide:
- Proof you own the farm vehicle
- A valid PA Driver's License or Photo ID
- Insurance for the farm vehicle
- Pay the fees.
Also, attach parts of your latest tax return showing you're commercially farming. Attach:
- Individual: Schedule F from your PA Income Tax Form.
- Partnership: Federal Income Tax Form 1165 or 1165B, or Schedule F from Form 1065 or 1065B.
- Corporation: Federal Income Tax Form 1120 or 1120A (Schedule K of the 1120 return or Part II of the 1120A return).
- Subchapter S Corporation: Schedule B from Federal Income Tax Form 1120S.
Your tax return must show your business activity. You can blank out specific income details. Without these tax forms, you won't qualify for a farm truck plate.
Note: Any farm truck not exempt from the registration requirements due to the nature of farm operations may be registered for only the months of the year the vehicle is in use. To be eligible, the vehicle must have a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 lbs. Insurance is not required for the months of the year the vehicle is not registered. For more information, refer to the Seasonal Registration Requirements Fact Sheet (PDF).
Farm vehicles that don't need to be registered
Farm vehicles that fit under Type A, B, C, or D don't need to register. To qualify, you need a certificate every two years. To apply for this certificate, fill out the Application for Farm Vehicle 2-Year Certificate Of Exemption (Form MV-77A). The fees for Type A through Type D certificates are listed on Form MV-70S. See if your farm vehicle qualifies:
Type A farm vehicles are vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight rating or gross combination weight rating of 10,000 pounds or less. Farm vehicles with a Type A exemption are not required to bear a valid inspection certificate. A vehicle with a Type A exemption may only be driven on the highway between sunrise and sunset, and is restricted in use to:
- Parts of a farm owned or operated by the owner of the vehicle;
- Farms owned or operated by the farmer located not more than 50 miles apart;
- The farmer's farm and a place of business located within 50 miles of that farm for the purpose of buying or selling agricultural commodities or supplies; or
- The farmer's farm and a place of business within 50 miles for the purpose of repair or servicing the farm vehicle or trailer or semitrailer being towed or hauled by the farm vehicle.
Type B farm vehicles are vehicles that have a gross vehicle weight rating or gross combination weight rating of 10,001 pounds to 17,000 pounds. Farm vehicles with a Type B exemption are not required to bear a valid inspection certificate. A vehicle with a Type B exemption may only be driven on the highway between sunrise and sunset, and is restricted in use to:
- Parts of a farm owned or operated by the owner of the vehicle;
- Farms owned or operated by the farmer located not more than 25 miles apart;
- The farmer's farm and a place of business located within 25 miles of that farm for the purpose of buying or selling agricultural commodities or supplies; or
- The farmer's farm and a place of business within 50 miles for the purpose of repair or servicing the farm vehicle or trailer or semitrailer being towed or hauled by the farm vehicle.
Type C farm vehicles are vehicles that have a gross weight or gross combination weight rating greater than 17,000 pounds. Farm vehicles with a Type C exemption are not required to bear a valid inspection certificate. A vehicle with a Type C exemption may only be driven on the highway between sunrise and sunset, and is restricted in use to:
- Parts of a farm owned or operated by the owner of the vehicle;
- Farms owned or operated by the farmer located not more than 10 miles apart;
- The farmer's farm and a place of business not more than 10 miles apart for the purpose of buying or selling agricultural commodities or supplies; or
- The farmer's farm and a place of business within 25 miles for the purpose of service or repair of the farm vehicle or trailer or semitrailer being towed or hauled by the farm vehicle.
Type D farm vehicles are vehicles that have a gross weight or gross combination weight rating greater than 17,000 pounds. Farm vehicles with a Type D exemption are required to bear a valid inspection certificate. However, a Type D vehicle with a valid inspection certificate may be operated at any time of day or night. Vehicles with a Type D exemption are restricted in use to:
- Parts of a farm owned or operated by the owner of the vehicle;
- Farms owned or operated by the farmer located not more than 50 miles apart;
- The farmer's farm and a place of business located within 50 miles of that farm for the purpose of buying or selling agricultural commodities or supplies; or
- The farmer's farm and a place of business within 50 miles for the purpose of repair or servicing the farm vehicle or trailer or semitrailer being towed or hauled by the farm vehicle.
Insurance requirements for vehicles that don't need to be registered
Pennsylvania law says farm vehicles that don't need registration still need some insurance. You might not need separate vehicle insurance if your farm is covered under a farm policy. Check with your insurance agent to be sure.
To get an exemption certificate, fill out Form MV-77A. Attach parts of your latest income tax return showing you're commercially farming. Depending on your business type, attach:
Individual: Schedule F from your PA Income Tax Form.
Partnership: Federal Income Tax Form 1165 or 1165B, or Schedule F from Form 1065 or 1065B.
Corporation: Federal Income Tax Form 1120 or 1120A (Schedule K of the 1120 return or Part II of the 1120A return).
Subchapter S Corporation: Schedule B from Federal Income Tax Form 1120S.
Your income tax return should show your business activity. You can blank out specific income details. If you don't attach one of these forms, you won't qualify for an exemption certificate.