Apply for an Occupational Limited Driver's License (OLL)

Overview
An Occupational Limited License (PDF), or OLL, is a Class C (Non-commercial Driver's License) or Motorcycle Limited Driver's License issued to a driver whose Pennsylvania driving privilege has been suspended for certain violations. An OLL authorizes you to drive a designated motor vehicle, under certain conditions, when it is necessary for the driver's occupation, medical treatment or academic study.
If your driving privilege has been revoked, cancelled or recalled, you are not eligible for an OLL. Also, if you've never been licensed in Pennsylvania or any state, or if you've had an OLL in the past five years, you can't apply.
Before applying, ensure all other restoration requirements are met and checked off.
Your requirements letter should only list term suspension(s). It might also ask for proof of financial responsibility.
Pay any outstanding fees, citations, or cancellations. You can ask for your restoration requirements letter online.
How to apply for an Occupational Limited License (OLL)
- You must complete the Occupational Limited License Petition (PDF). Follow the instructions on the petition.
- Send the petition, along with the appropriate fee, to the address listed on the form.
- PennDOT will evaluate the petition and determine your eligibility by reviewing the violations on your driving record.
- If you do not qualify for an OLL, you will be sent a letter denying your application.
- If you qualify for an OLL, you will be sent an OLL camera card, which you will need to take to the nearest Photo License Center to have your photo taken and receive your OLL.
Be sure to keep the DL-15A (PDF) portion with your OLL once received.
Request to change information
If you need to change your address or your name on your OLL, you need to submit an Application for Change, Correction or Replacement for your occupational license.