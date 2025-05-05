Apply for an Occupational Limited Driver's License (OLL)

An Occupational Limited License (PDF), or OLL, is a Class C (Non-commercial Driver's License) or Motorcycle Limited Driver's License issued to a driver whose Pennsylvania driving privilege has been suspended for certain violations. An OLL authorizes you to drive a designated motor vehicle, under certain conditions, when it is necessary for the driver's occupation, medical treatment or academic study.

If your driving privilege has been revoked, cancelled or recalled, you are not eligible for an OLL. Also, if you've never been licensed in Pennsylvania or any state, or if you've had an OLL in the past five years, you can't apply.



Before applying, ensure all other restoration requirements are met and checked off.

Your requirements letter should only list term suspension(s). It might also ask for proof of financial responsibility.

Pay any outstanding fees, citations, or cancellations. You can ask for your restoration requirements letter online.

You can request your requirement letter online.