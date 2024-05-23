Apply for an Ignition Interlock Limited Driver's License

Starting on August 25, 2017, everyone who had an ignition interlock system installed and ends their one-year ignition interlock period on or after August 25, 2017, must have the vendor send the department a declaration of compliance. They need this to get a regular driver’s license or learner’s permit.

The Declaration of Compliance is a PennDOT form. Ignition Interlock vendors use this to confirm an individual's clean record. They check for any incidents defined by law in the last two months.

For those with an IILL due to an ARD suspension, the form must show a clean record for the prior 30 days. PennDOT needs this form before issuing an unrestricted driver's license.