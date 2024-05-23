Overview

You may apply for a replacement Person with Disability Registration Plate by completing Form MV-44 (PDF), “Application for Duplicate Registration Card or Replacement of Lost, Stolen or Defaced Registration Plate,” Form MV-46, “Application for Replacement of Illegible Registration Plate,” or Form MV-50, “Application for A Never Received Product,” indicating the reason for the replacement.



Please mail the completed form to PennDOT at the address listed on the form, along with a check or money order for the appropriate fee(s) made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Please refer to Form MV-70S, "Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees," for the required fees.