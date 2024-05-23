Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Replacement Person with Disability Registration Plate

    You may apply for a replacement Person with Disability Registration Plate by mailing in the Form MV-44 “Application for Duplicate Registration Card or Replacement of Lost, Stolen or Defaced Registration Plate,” Form MV-46, “Application for Replacement of Illegible Registration Plate,” or Form MV-50, “Application for A Never Received Product.”

    Overview

    You may apply for a replacement Person with Disability Registration Plate by completing Form MV-44 (PDF), “Application for Duplicate Registration Card or Replacement of Lost, Stolen or Defaced Registration Plate,” Form MV-46, “Application for Replacement of Illegible Registration Plate,” or Form MV-50, “Application for A Never Received Product,”  indicating the reason for the replacement.

    Please mail the completed form to PennDOT at the address listed on the form, along with a check or money order for the appropriate fee(s) made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Please refer to Form MV-70S, "Bureau of Motor Vehicles Schedule of Fees," for the required fees.