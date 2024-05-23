Skip to main content

    Apply for a Replacement Person with Disability Parking Placard

    You can request a replacement Disability Placard online or by mail.

    Order a Duplicate Placard Online

    Overview

    You may apply for a replacement Person with Disability Parking Placard by completing Form MV-145A (PDF), “Person with Disability Parking Placard Application.” Your previous placard number will be listed as the previous placard on PennDOT’s computer system. If the placard is ever located, it must be returned to PennDOT because it will now be null and void. NOTE: If the replacement request is for a temporary placard, the placard will be issued for the balance of the time remaining on the original temporary placard issued.

    You may also renew, request a replacement and/or complete a change of address for your Persons with Disability Placard online.