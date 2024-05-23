Skip to main content

    Apply for a Replacement of an Illegible Vehicle Registration Plate

    A plate is illegible if the numbers or letters can't be read from 50 feet. Damage like blistering, peeling, or discoloration can also make it illegible. 

    Download the application form

    Overview

    If you think your current registration plate is illegible, print out Form MV-46 and fill out Section A. Then take it to the police or a certified inspection station to verify and complete section B. Then sign the form in Section C and send the form back to PennDOT for a free replacement.

    The mailing address is:

    Bureau of Motor Vehicles
    P.O. Box 68593
    Harrisburg, PA 17106-8593

    Note: Sometimes PennDOT arranges for plate replacements for old plates. This includes standard passenger plates starting with the letter ‘E’, ‘F’, ‘G’, ‘H’, 'J', and truck plates starting with ‘Y’. If you have a plate with these letters, you will be getting a new one when the plate is transferred to another vehicle. 

    Learn more about registration plate reissuance