Apply for a Replacement of an Illegible Vehicle Registration Plate

If you think your current registration plate is illegible, print out Form MV-46 and fill out Section A. Then take it to the police or a certified inspection station to verify and complete section B. Then sign the form in Section C and send the form back to PennDOT for a free replacement.

The mailing address is:

Bureau of Motor Vehicles

P.O. Box 68593

Harrisburg, PA 17106-8593

Note: Sometimes PennDOT arranges for plate replacements for old plates. This includes standard passenger plates starting with the letter ‘E’, ‘F’, ‘G’, ‘H’, 'J', and truck plates starting with ‘Y’. If you have a plate with these letters, you will be getting a new one when the plate is transferred to another vehicle.