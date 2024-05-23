Apply for a Probationary Driver's License

A Probationary License (PL) is a Class C Limited Driver's License. It's issued once.

This is for someone with a Pennsylvania license that was suspended or revoked for five or more years. It allows you to drive a non-commercial vehicle from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PennDOT might approve more hours upon request.

However, it can't be used for a commercial vehicle, motorcycle, or moped.

Qualifying for a Probationary License

To get a Probationary License, you must:

Serve part of your suspension or revocation.

Your driving record must be free of offenses, showing you didn't drive during this period. This period varies from 3 to 6 years, depending on your violations.

You need to make sure you don't have any unpaid citations, judgments, exams, hearings, and fees.

Before you apply, you can check if you meet these requirements. You can do this by requesting your restoration letter.