Apply for a Personalized Registration Plate

How to apply
A personalized registration plate can contain a combination of up to seven letters and/or numbers. Special characters are not available. Spaces or hyphens are allowed, not both. Motorcycles are limited to five characters.
Here's how to apply:
- Use the Plate Availability Tool to check if your desired plate personalization is free.
- Fill out Form MV-904, "Application For Personalized, Amateur Radio Operator or Press Photographer Registration Plate."
- Make out a check or money order payable to the "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania" for the required fee (listed at the top of the MV-904 form). Do not send cash.
- Send competed form and payment to:
Bureau of Motor Vehicles
PO Box 68923
Harrisburg, PA 17106
Notes
- Requests are handled in the order received.
- PennDOT carefully reviews requests. PennDOT has a list of unacceptable plates and checks new requests against this list. PennDOT also uses tools like online dictionaries and foreign language translations.
- Once PennDOT gets your form and payment, your plate is reserved.
- PennDOT may call you for more details on your plate.
- If your request is rejected, you'll get a letter with an explanation. You can contact PennDOT for more information on why your request was denied.