Apply for Military Status Endorsement for Pennsylvania Driver's License

A Pennsylvania driver's license of an active duty service member in the U.S. Armed Forces stays valid while the member serves outside Pennsylvania. It also stays valid for 45 days after returning or leaving the service. This rule applies to their spouse and children.

Pennsylvania offers photoless licenses to military members who will be away more than 60 days when they need to renew their license.

Service members and their families can renew licenses every four years.

To be valid, an expired license must be legible and with the person or their family. Also, the person should carry papers showing their service outside Pennsylvania. PennDOT does not offer special licenses or stamps for military personnel.