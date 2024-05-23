Apply for a Military Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Test Waiver

Overview
In Pennsylvania, military and veterans can skip the CDL knowledge and/or skills if they've driven similar vehicles in the military for at least two years as part of their military job requirements.
Please check our Military Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Testing Waiver Fact Sheet to determine if you qualify for the Military CDL Knowledge and/or Skills Test Waiver in Pennsylvania.
Steps for getting a CDL test waiver
- Fill out the Application to Add/Extend/Remove Commercial Driver's License form (DL-31CD) and the Self-Certification form (DL-11CD). Send these forms and the applicable fee to PennDOT.
- After PennDOT sends you the Knowledge Test Authorization Letter, visit a Driver License Center and apply for a knowledge and/or skills test waiver by filling out the Military Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Test Waiver Application (form DL-398).