Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a Military Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Test Waiver

    If you're in the military or a veteran, the CDL Test Waiver lets you drive vehicles like the ones used in the military without taking the CDL test.

    Download the Fact Sheet

    Overview

    In Pennsylvania, military and veterans can skip the CDL knowledge and/or skills if they've driven similar vehicles in the military for at least two years as part of their military job requirements.

    Please check our Military Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Testing Waiver Fact Sheet to determine if you qualify for the Military CDL Knowledge and/or Skills Test Waiver in Pennsylvania.

    Download the fact sheet

    Steps for getting a CDL test waiver

    1. Fill out the Application to Add/Extend/Remove Commercial Driver's License form (DL-31CD) and the  Self-Certification form (DL-11CD). Send these forms and the applicable fee to PennDOT.
    2. After PennDOT sends  you the Knowledge Test Authorization Letter, visit a Driver License Center and apply for a knowledge and/or skills test waiver by filling out the Military Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Test Waiver Application (form DL-398). 