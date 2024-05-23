Apply for a HAZMAT Driver's License Endorsement

Step 1: Complete the Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirements.

Step 2: Download and complete a Commercial Learner's Permit Application, a DL-11CD Self-Certification Form, and Pennsylvania Commercial Driver's Manual.

Step 3: Submit the required fee.

Step 4: Locate and visit your local Driver License Center to receiveyour endorsement over the counter. Or mail your application and check or money order to

PennDOT

P.O. Box 68272

Harrisburg, PA 17106-8272.

Step 5: Within 7 to 10 working days after processing your DL-31CD, you'll receive a Knowledge Test Authorization in the mail.

Step 6: Pass a 30-question HAZMAT Knowledge Test.

Step 7: After passing the test, apply for a Federal Security Threat Assessment. Refer to DL-288 for TSA and FBI fees.

The Federal Security Threat Assessment Process consists of:

Providing proof of U.S. citizenship or appropriate immigration status

Completing the Security Threat Assessment Application (PDF)

Paying the Transportation Security Administration fee for the Federal security threat assessment. This fee will be collected at the PennDOT Driver License Center. Your check or money order must be made out to "PennDOT". Please refer to the DL-288 (PDF) for additional information regarding current TSA fees. You will be issued a Fingerprint Authorization Letter (Pub 512), which outlines the necessary steps to completing the required background checks.

You will be required to pre-register with Idemia before visiting a site for fingerprinting. Pre-registration can be completed by visiting the Applicant Fingerprinting Online Service or by calling Idemia's scheduling line at 1-844-321-2101. The (covering the FBI) will be collected by Idemia either at the time the CDL holder pre-registers to have their fingerprints taken or at a Idemia fingerprint location. Please refer to the DL-288 (PDF) for additional information regarding current FBI fingerprinting fees.

Step 8: Once you pass all tests and PennDOT receives federal approval, you'll receive a camera card or photo CDL with the HAZMAT endorsement.