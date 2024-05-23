Apply for a Certificate of Vehicle Self-Insurance

Overview
To become a self-insurer, you need to send a proposal that includes the following:
- An Application for Self Insurance.
- A master self-insurance and security agreement.
- A balance sheet and income statement showing the your financial condition for the last year (either the last completed calendar year or fiscal year).
- Collateral. The minimum required collateral that must be furnished to PennDOT is $50,000 for one secured vehicle and $10,000 for each additional vehicle, up to a maximum of $1,000,000. This can be in the form of US currency, US Treasury bills, US Treasury notes, escrow deposits, bonds, or other security reviewed by PennDOT.