    Apply for a Certificate of Vehicle Self-Insurance

    If you want to be a self-insure your vehicle(s), you have to send a proposal to PennDOT for approval. 

    Download Application

    Overview

    To become a self-insurer, you need to send a proposal that includes the following:

    1. An Application for Self Insurance.
    2. A master self-insurance and security agreement.
    3. A balance sheet and income statement showing the your financial condition for the last year (either the last completed calendar year or fiscal year).
    4. Collateral. The minimum required collateral that must be furnished to PennDOT is $50,000 for one secured vehicle and $10,000 for each additional vehicle, up to a maximum of $1,000,000. This can be in the form of US currency, US Treasury bills, US Treasury notes, escrow deposits, bonds, or other security reviewed by PennDOT.