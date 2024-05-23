Add Veterans Designation (Non-Commercial Drivers)

There is no fee for the Veterans Designation; however qualified applicants must pay any initial issuance, renewal, or duplicate Driver's License or ID fees.

Online

If you are a veteran, you can add the veterans designation to your non-commercial driver's license. Do this by logging into the online driver's license/photo ID login page.



To login, you need:

Driver's license or photo ID number

Date of birth

Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN)

Note: Once the Veterans Designation has been added to your license or ID, it will automatically appear each time your license or ID is renewed.

By Mail

Add the veterans designation by submitting the DL-80 form (Non-Commerical Driver's License Application for Change/Correction/Repalcement) to:

Bureau of Driver Licensing

P.O.Box 68272

Harrisburg, PA 17106-8272