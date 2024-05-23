Add Veterans Designation (Non-Commercial Drivers)

How to add veteran's designation to non-commercial driver's license
There is no fee for the Veterans Designation; however qualified applicants must pay any initial issuance, renewal, or duplicate Driver's License or ID fees.
Online
If you are a veteran, you can add the veterans designation to your non-commercial driver's license. Do this by logging into the online driver's license/photo ID login page.
To login, you need:
- Driver's license or photo ID number
- Date of birth
- Last 4 digits of your Social Security Number (SSN)
Note: Once the Veterans Designation has been added to your license or ID, it will automatically appear each time your license or ID is renewed.
By Mail
Add the veterans designation by submitting the DL-80 form (Non-Commerical Driver's License Application for Change/Correction/Repalcement) to:
Bureau of Driver Licensing
P.O.Box 68272
Harrisburg, PA 17106-8272