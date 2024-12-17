Register as a PEO

Skip to main content

    Create a representative account in the Unemployment Compensation Management System (UCMS) to easily access your client accounts.

    Reporting Requirements

    Section 4(j)(2.1) of the PA UC Law specifies that the client in a professional employer arrangement is considered to be the UC employer of leased workers, rather than the PEO. This provision does not include temporary help agency arrangements. Wages must be reported on the client's UC tax account, and contributions on those wages must be paid at the client's tax rate.

    UCMS allows PEOs to accept/remove Clients, submit quarterly tax reports, and more. For information on how to register view the PDF tutorial.

