This petition must be used exclusively for flammable and combustible liquids installation appeal, variance or extension requests. All checks or money orders must be made payable to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

When submitting a petition, make sure you include one copy each of the following documents:

Industrial Board Petition

Intent to Install document

Intent to Install Tanks/Pumps/Dispensers document



If installing an attended, self-service fueling station:

One copy of a completed Attended Self-Service Station is needed

If the installation involves Ethanol-85% tanks and related equipment:

E-85 Installation and E-85 Certification Form

If requesting a variance regarding distance to a property line, a letter from adjacent property owners stating their approval of the installation distance must be submitted.

Fee Schedule