File a Shared-Work Application

Both the employer and the employee must be eligible.

Employer requirements:

The employer has filed all quarterly UC tax reports and other reports required under the PA UC Law.

The employer has paid all contributions, reimbursements, interest, and penalties due through the date of the employer’s application.

If the employer is contributory, the employer’s reserve account balance must be a positive number.

The employer has paid wages for the 12 completed, consecutive calendar quarters preceding the date of the employer’s application.

The employer must certify that it will continue to provide health and retirement benefits under the same terms and conditions to participating employees.

The employer must provide a list of the weeks within the Shared-Work plan period during which the participating employees are anticipated to work fewer hours than the agreed-upon reduction percentage due to holidays, designated vacation periods, equipment maintenance or similar circumstance.

The employer must abide by all terms and conditions of the Shared-Work requirements in the PA UC Law.

Once approved, employers must agree not to:

Hire new employees in--or transfer employees to—the affected unit.

OR lay off participating employees or reduce their hours of work by more than the reduction percentage.

For employees to participate: