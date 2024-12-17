Apply to be listed on the Bureau of Mediation Roster of Labor Arbitrators

The Bureau of Mediation issues panels of qualified independent labor arbitrators upon request of parties in dispute to both the public and private sectors in Pennsylvania. All grievance arbitration in the public sector under Act 195 of 1970 is governed by Section 903 of the Act. The Bureau of Mediation is responsible for maintaining a roster of qualified neutral labor arbitrators and issuing panels as requested by parties in dispute.

The Bureau of Mediation collects no fee for the issuing of panels.

Arbitrators are independent and are not in the employ of the Bureau of Mediation. Arbitrators determine their own fees and expense structure, and the Bureau of Mediation is not involved in the financial transactions between the Arbitrator and the parties. The Bureau does advertise arbitrator’s fees on the Bureau’s public web site based on the latest information provided by individual arbitrators.

The Bureau of Mediation does require that labor arbitrators listed on our roster maintain a business address for travel & expense purposes that is within 50-miles of the Pennsylvania state border. We also require 3-employer/management references and 3-union/labor references. This information is mandatory, and your application will not be approved for listing until we have been in contact with all 6-references provided.

If you have an interest in being evaluated for listing on the Bureau’s roster, please complete the application materials that can be found from the link below and electronically return them to our email resource account at RA-LIBMED@pa.gov and put “Arbitrator Application” in the subject line. You may contact our office via phone or email with related questions or problems with the application.

Upon receipt, your application will be evaluated to determine qualifications and a representative of the Bureau of Mediation will contact the professional references you have listed on the application. You will be notified upon approval and listing on the Bureau of Mediation roster.