About DCWJQ
The demand for direct care workers continues to grow significantly. At the same time, the direct care industry faces critical staffing shortages.
To help recruit and retain direct care staff, DLI is investing $2,800,000 in grant funding to support the Direct Care Worker Job Quality (DCWJQ) initiative.
Applicants may request awards of up to $600,000 each.
The goal of this initiative:
- Improvements to job quality
- Improvements to retentions rates
- Improvements to employee satisfaction
Am I eligible for a DCWJQ grant?
Eligibility criteria
- PA SAP Vendor Identification Number
- A Unique Entity ID
- Compliance with the Workforce Grant Agreement
Eligible applicants
- Local workforce development boards
- Non-profit and non-governmental entities
- Community-based organizations
- Schools
- Healthcare and long-term health organizations
- Labor unions
- Business and trade associations
Applicants must have extensive knowledge or experience in working with the direct care industry.
Application Requirements
Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.
Step #2: Review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.
Step #3: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.
Step #4: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.
To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.
DCWJQ grant applicants can reference an example Application Form provided by DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
Apply Now
Applications are due February 29, 2024.
You can apply for a DCWJQ grant online on DLI's Grant Opportunities page.
Applications must be submitted to DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration with the email subject: "NGA Application Direct Care Worker Job Quality Grant – Program Year 2024"