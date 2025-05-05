Apply for the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant

About Digital Literacy Workforce Development Grant (DLWDG)
The DLWDG initiative supports programs that enhance job seekers' digital literacy skills with a focus on the following topics:
- Digital fundamentals
- Digital job seeking
- Digital citizenship
- Digital navigation
This initiative is in partnership with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) as it works to expand broadband access in rural areas and in counties with a high percentage of residents without computers or Internet access.
DLWDG Eligibility
Eligible applicants
- Local workforce development boards
- Non-profit and non-governmental entities
- Community-based organizations
- Small businesses
Small business criteria
- Located in Pennsylvania
- Independently owned
- Not dominant in its field of operation
- Employs more than 100 full-time employees
- Does not exceed three-year average revenue of $38.5 million, regardless of business type
Eligibility criteria
- PA SAP Vendor Identification Number
- A Unique Entity ID
- Compliance with the Workforce Grant Agreement
Applicants can access more information on the Links & Resources section of the IP Notice of Grant Availability.
Before you Apply
Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.
Step #2: Review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.
Step #3: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.
Step #4: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.
To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.
Supporting grant application documents, found on DLI's Apprenticeship & Training Office grants page, include:
- Notice of Grant Availability
- Application Form
- Project Summary page
- Project Narrative template
- Letters of Support template
- Budget Form and Justification
- Worker Protection Certification
- Board Notification template
- Grant Action Plan
Digital Literacy grant applicants can reference an example Application Form provided by DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
Digital Literacy grant applications are due by XX.
Apply Now
You can apply for a Digital Literacy grant online on DLI's Grant Opportunities page.
Applications must be submitted to DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration with the email subject: "Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grant - Program Year XX"