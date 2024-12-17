Apply for Asbestos Occupation or Contractor Certification

All individuals who perform asbestos occupations must individually hold current certification from the Department of Labor and Industry.

All but the contractor certification application forms require the applicant to include her/his latest training information and the certificate for this training. Applications that lack this information and the course certificate will not be processed.

Applicants must provide information pertaining to any enforcement actions taken against him/her.

All applicants must pay the specified certification fees, unless they are federal or state government employees.

Follow the directions below for initial or renewal, including:

Building Inspector

Contractor (individual)

Management Planner

Project Designer

Supervisor

Worker

Complete the Application For Asbestos Occupation Certification (LIBI-607).





Provide a copy of the certificate for your most recent EPA or PA approved training course.





If applying for the first time, also provide a copy of a valid out of state asbestos license or a copy of your initial training and all refresher training certificates to date.





Management Planners must also include a copy of their Inspector training certificate(s).





Provide information regarding any enforcement actions taken against you, following directions on page 2 of form LIBI-607.





Provide the required payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Click here for the fee schedule.





Mail these items to:

PA Department of Labor & Industry

Certification, Accreditation & Licensing Division

651 Boas Street, Room 1606

Harrisburg, PA 17121

For Contractor Certification:

Complete the Asbestos Contractor Certification Application (LIBI-613).





Provide payment via check or money order made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. (Same fee applies to initial or a renewal certification.) Click here for the fee schedule.





Mail these items to:

Note: This application must contain (on page 1) the certification number and name of an individual in this company that has been certified in the category “Contractor (Individual)” by the Department of Labor & Industry. The contracting firm will not be certified if an employee in the company has not been so certified.