Apply for an Industry Partnership grant

About Industry Partnership (IP)
The Industry Partnership program encourages partnerships among businesses in various sectors to address workforce challenges within emerging sectors such as:
- Agriculture
- Information technology
- Robotics
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Reshoring manufacturing operations
Grant funding goals:
- Eliminate silos by aligning local, regional, and state initiatives
- Increase education and employment opportunities for Pennsylvanians in underrepresented communities
- Grow targeted industry sectors
Am I eligible for an IP grant?
Eligible applicants
- Local workforce development boards
- Non-profit and non-governmental entities
- Community-based organizations
- Schools
- Labor unions
- Business and economic development associations
Eligibility criteria
- PA SAP Vendor Identification Number
- A Unique Entity ID
- Compliance with the Workforce Grant Agreement
Applicants can access more information on the Links & Resources section of the IP Notice of Grant Availability.
Application Requirements
Step #1: Register for a Vendor Identification Number (also known as a SAP number) or a Unique Employer Identifier (UEI) before applying for a grant to avoid project delays or risk awards being rescinded.
Step #2: Review the grant requirements in the Notice of Grant Availability (NGA) document. This document includes detailed information on grant goals and targets, as well as application requirements and deadlines.
Step #3: Review the grant's financial distribution process. Grant recipients will not receive funding up front but will invoice DLI each month to receive your budgeted and support expenses.
Step #4: L&I will host a bidder's conference, which gives grant applicants the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarity about the application.
To learn more about applying for grant funding, watch this video.
Supporting grant application documents, found on DLI's Apprenticeship & Training Office grants page, include:
- Notice of Grant Availability
- Application Form
- Project Summary page
- Project Narrative template
- Letters of Support template
- Budget Form and Justification
- Worker Protection Certification
- Board Notification template
- Grant Action Plan
IP grant applicants can reference an example Application Form provided by DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration.
Apply Now
You can apply for a IP grant online on DLI's Grant Opportunities page.
Applications must be submitted to DLI's Bureau of Workforce Development Administration with the email subject: "Pennsylvania Industry Partnership Application"